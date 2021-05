© Reuters/Amir Cohen



"The Security Cabinet unanimously accepted the recommendation of all heads of security services, the chief of general staff, the head of the Shabak, the head of the Mossad and the head of the National Security Council to accept the Egyptian initiative on a bilateral ceasefire, which will come into force later."

"That's good that the carnage, the attack will stop. It's good that the Palestinian people, more than 2 million of them, will be able to go to sleep tonight, knowing that they will have a brighter tomorrow, but it's not enough. The core issue that started all these episodes is Jerusalem. We cannot forget Jerusalem."

Earlier in the week, contradicting reports emerged in regard to a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after tensions erupted in May. On Wednesday, a senior Hamas official, Mousa Abu Marzook, said he expected a ceasefire to happen "within a day or two".The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday confirmed thatThe statement said:The Israeli Foreign Ministry released the statement in its Twitter account, highlighting thatA Hamas spokesperson said that Egypt had informed the movement that[23:00 GMT Thursday]. According to AFP, theThe truce will reportedly be monitored by Egypt, with the country's president,The meeting of the Security Cabinet was convened earlier in the day by Netanyahu, reportedly ending after three hours.Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said that he would welcome the ceasefire by Israel,Al-Maliki said:A new round of hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians was preceded by heating tensions during the month of Ramadan, with Palestinian protests triggered by coronavirus restrictions imposed by Tel Aviv in holy sites of the city of Jerusalem. In early May, the city saw squabbles and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police.Amid that, an Israeli court also rolled out a decision to evict several Palestinian families from their houses in Jerusalem's neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah - a move that prompted an escalation of tensions and an eruption of violence between Israel and Hamas on 10 May.Since the beginning of the new hostilities, according to the Israeli army,were fired from Gaza towards Israel, with anAs of Thursday,as a result of the offensive, with, according to the Israeli army.The escalation prompted swift reaction from the global community, particularly fromOn Wednesday,urging the sides to agree on a ceasefire and allow humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip.expressing its belief that it would undermine de-escalation efforts. However, reports have emerged suggesting that US President Joe Biden, along with State Secretary Antony Blinken, repeatedly suggested in calls with the top Israeli officials such as Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi that the