"At a moment when U.S.-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate. I believe that the United States must help lead the way to a peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians. We need to take a hard look at whether the sale of these weapons is actually helping do that, or whether it is simply fueling conflict."

"For decades, the U.S. has sold billions of dollars in weaponry to Israel without ever requiring them to respect basic Palestinian rights. In so doing, we have directly contributed to the death, displacement and disenfranchisement of millions."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will introduce a resolution Thursday in an effort toamid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Sanders said in a statement obtained by The Hill:The Washington Post first reported Sanders's resolution.the Post noted, adding thatAn unidentified source told the newspaper that Sanders's measure "starts the ball rolling with the Senate voting in one way or another on this sale to Israel."Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Mark Pocan (Wis.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) introduced a resolution in the House However, the resolution is seen as largely symbolic as Democratic leaders in the chamber who support the sale are not expected to give the measure a vote. Ocasio-Cortez, in a statement announcing the resolution, said:The Post noted thatFormer President Trump vetoed three resolutions passed by lawmakers in 2019 seeking to stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.Biden on Wednesday told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected a "significant de-escalation" in the violence between Israel and Hamas to put the conflict, which is in its second week, "on the path to a ceasefire."Following the call, resumed on Thursday after a brief pause.The Biden administration notified Congress on May 5 that it approved the sale to Israel. Most arms sales require a 30-day congressional review period, but some U.S. allies, including Israel, are granted a 15-day review period.