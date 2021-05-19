Meteor fireball over Morocco
© YouTube/American Meteor Society (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 5 reports (event 2847-2021) about a meteor fireball seen over Casablanca-Settat, Drâa-Tafilalet, Marrakesh-Safi and Souss Massa on Monday, May 17th 2021 around 20:31 UT.

For this event, the AMS received 2 videos.