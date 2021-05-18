© Getty Images



No effort spared to resume medical services and restore HSE's system, statement saysThe Government has said the cyber attacks on the State's health services are "despicable crimes" and "no effort is being spared" to resume medical services and restore the HSE's system.The remarks come after Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan met other ministers as well as representatives from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and HSE chief executive Paul Reid to discuss the impact of the ransomware cyberattack on the HSE.Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys and Minister of State for Communications and eGovernment Ossian Smyth were also present."No effort is being spared to achieve this," it said.It said the Government is "adopting a determined and methodical approach to resolving the impact of this attack."All necessary resources and personnel are engaged in support of the HSE."The response is being led by the NCSC in collaboration with the HSE, the Government's chief information officer and a specialist cybersecurity contractor.It said that, in addition, a number of private sector cybersecurity experts have volunteered their support in recent days.The details of the hospital services available and being restored will be updated by the HSE on its website on a regular basis.The Government said: "This attack on Ireland's health care system and its patients was carried out by an international cybercrime gang.