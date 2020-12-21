© Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images



The CEO of FireEye, a cybersecurity company based out of California, suggested during an interview on Sunday that the culprit of the massive cyberattack was not yet officially known as he laid out the scope of the attack, which many experts have suggested could be"There's a lot of ways to look at this intrusion, and first and foremost, it's different than other ones that we commonly respond to," Mandia said. "We respond to over a thousand breaches a year. And what separates this is who did it, how they did it, and what they did when they got in."Mandia said that the attack started in October 2019 and that those responsible injected "malicious code" into the corrupted systems in March of this year.Mandia tried to put the attack in perspective and appeared to suggest that it was not as massive as some were making it out to be.When pressed about who he thinks was behind the attack, Mandia said, "I think that [it's] definitely a nation behind this.""You just heard me say the attack started with a dry run in October of 2019. This wasn't a ransomware attack, not a drive-by shooting where somebody breaks in and it's kind of like a brick through your window, and it's pretty obvious, hey, they broke in with a brick through the window and then they stole your jewels. This is more like a case where somebody came in through a trapdoor in your basement that you never knew about, put on an invisibility cloak, and you just got the sense they [were] in your networks, but you weren't even sure how."He said that he thinks that the attack was consistent with what they see coming out of Russian intelligence, but added: "We're going to get attribution right.""The amount of resources inside the government, inside the private sector, and the reach that we have, we can speculate it or we can do some more work and put a neon sign on the building of the folks that did this," he said. "And I'm very confident as we continue the investigation, as it gets broader, as more people learn the tools, tactics, and procedures of this attack, we're going to bring it back and we're going to get attribution. Not ninety-two percent right, not consistent with, but a hundred percent. Let's just get it right so that we can proportionately respond, period."