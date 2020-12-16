© Master Sgt. Ken Hammond - Public Domain



The system, known as the Secret Internet Protocol Router Network, handles classified information, up to the secret level.The Pentagon on Tuesday ordered the emergency shutdown of a classified internal communications network, three Defense Department sources confirmed.The Pentagon did not immediately return a request for comment, including one on whether the shutdown was related the hacking reported Sunday, allegedly by Russian agents.The shutdown applied only to computers handling the classified material, and was not imposed on other computers or on phone systems.