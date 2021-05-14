© Satu-Mare County Government



A short period of torrential rain early on 13 may 2021 caused severe flash flooding in parts of northern Romania.Local authorities in Satu-Mare County reported severe flooding in Răteşti and Supur. Authorities said tributaries of the Crasna river had broken their banksAs of 13 May, around 150 people had evacuated flooded homes in Răteşti and nearby Beltiug. Flooding in areas of Supur affected 49 households, with 7 people temporarily evacuated.Tánczos Barna, Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, visited the affected areas. He said the volume of rainfall in such a short period is unprecedented in this region., some of them isolated. "It is practically a miracle that we have no loss of human lives," the Minister added.