© Megan Jelinger/Reuters



Mike DeWine, the Republican governor of Ohio, announced Wednesday that the state will direct federal COVID-19 relief money to a $1 million-a-week lottery for vaccinated adult residents in an effort to incentivize more people to receive the inoculation."The pool of names for the Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing will be derived from the Ohio secretary of state's publicly available voter registration database," DeWine said. "We will make available a webpage for people to sign up for the drawings if they're not in a database we're using."Ohio residents must be 18 years old to be eligible to be entered, DeWine said. However,"The Ohio Department of Health will be the sponsoring agency for the drawings, and the Ohio Lottery will conduct them," he said.