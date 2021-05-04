secs421
A sudden pressure difference between Greenland and northern Europe triggered a massive arctic cold blast that plunged temperatures to historical records throughout Europe. The extreme cold arrived less than a week after a record-warm period at the final days of March.

The thermometers in Capanna Margherita, Italy plunged to -33,2°C, while Novi Vasi, Slovenia registered an all-time national record of -20°C. The UK was also hit by a new national April cold record with -6°C, just a few days after an all-time record for March of -15,4°C in Eskdalemuir. And while we are there, the Alps also reported the coldest April in history.

Very low temperatures with record-breaking cold and damaging frost were also reported in parts of France, Germany, and Croatia.

A cold blast from the Arctic Ocean pushed Alaska into a deep freeze breaking two records for snowfall and low temperatures for two consecutive days. The historic storm ranked among the most intense snowfalls since records started and snow cover reached as far south as Oklahoma.

Extreme cold temperatures with substantial snowfall totals to match hit the Moscow region this month. Weather conditions were akin to those suffered during the depths of winter. At the same time, the eastern region of Russia registered the greatest snow cover for April.

Are we recognizing the pattern here?

Typhoon Surigae became the most intense April tropical cyclone on record and battered the eastern Philippines with 190mph winds and intense rain. Parts of East Nusa Tenggara Province saw more than 20 inches of rain in 2 days.

Heavy rain and flooding also affected the central and northern areas of Colombia triggering landslides and damaging homes. Thousands of families were affected.

Hail as large as softballs battered portions of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving behind shattered windows on cars and in homes. It was the second billion-dollar disaster this year in Texas.

Hundreds of new sinkholes have been reported in Konya Province, Turkey since the start of the year, almost double the number registered last year.

