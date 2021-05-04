A fisherman has died following a shark attack at sea on Saturday in Westmoreland.He has been identified as 53-year-old Donovan Haywood, otherwise called 'Doggie', who lived at Darling Street in Savanna-la-mar in the parish.It is reported that shortly after 8:00 a.m., Haywood and a group of other fishermen set out from the community of Russia in Savanna-la-mar to go spear fishing off the shores of Little Bay in Little London.Residents in Savanna-la-mar told The Gleaner that the ordeal is the first such incident to occur in their community.