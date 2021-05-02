© Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press



A rock concert held in Barcelona and attended by 5,000 people showed "no sign" of causing coronavirus contagion, officials said.The event at Palau Sant Jordi in the Catalan capitalbefore being allowed in to see the rock band Love of Lesbian on March 27.They also wore FFP2 masks, there was improved ventilation, and management procedures for the toilet and bar areas, but no social distancing.amid the pandemic.Presenting the results of a study into whether indoor spectator events can be held safely, Josep Maria Llibre, a doctor at the Germans Trias i Pujol hospital in Badalona, told a news conference"There is no sign that suggests that transmission took place during the event, which was the objective of this study," he continued.Two weeks after the concert, there had been just six positive cases confirmed among the spectators, with organisers certain thatLlibre said the study shows "we can guarantee a safe space" for spectator events with optimised ventilation, testing, and masks.According to Llibre, the event showed thatand he congratulated the audience on its behaviour.The band at the centre of the event, Love of Lesbian, tweeted to thank everyone involved."The eyes of the world were on us, many people were asking us how we did it," said Angels Ponsa, who is in charge of culture in the Catalan regional government."The leadership of the festivals, the scientific rigour and the cooperation between the cultural, health and institutional fields are the three essential factors for the success of the clinical trial of the concert," she added.In December, the same team of researchers had already organised a pilot project in a Barcelona venue with 500 spectators who had been tested.A few days later, none had contracted the virus.