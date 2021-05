© BBC



chokepoints could have been inadvertently caused by partitions set up as part of social distancing measures

The stampede in which at least 44 people have died at a Jewish religious festival in Israel , is one of the worst civilian disasters in the country's history.in the crush during this year's Lag B'Omer commemorations, which took place on Friday evening - a month after Passover - near the town of Meron in northern Israel.A crowd thought to be 100,000-strong hadduring the crush and covered bodies later laid out on stretchers.Shlomo Katz, 36, was at the festival. "We were going to go inside for the dancing and stuff and all of a sudden we saw paramedics from (ambulance service) MDA running by, like mid-CPR on kids," he told Reuters.One injured man told reporters what he saw at the start of the stampede.I was in the second row. The people in the first row - I saw people die in front of my eyes," he said.He was among the 150 people who were hospitalised after the incident, according to Zaki Heller, spokesman for the Magen David Adom rescue service.Mr Heller said "no one had ever dreamed" such a disaster could happen. "In one moment, we went from a happy event to an immense tragedy," he added.The Lag B'Omer festival went ahead despite health officials' recommendation that it be cancelled.Religious leaders have demanded an investigation into what happened and the justice ministry indicated that it would examine whether there had been any police misconduct.Reports in Israeli media suggestThe number of known fatalitiesIsraeli prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Mount Meron and described the crush as a "heavy disaster".Many countries sent their condolences to Israel, with Boris Johnson tweeting: "Devastating scenes at the Lag B'Omer festival in Israel. My thoughts are with the Israeli people and those who have lost loved ones in this tragedy."