"In spite of the doubts and opposition of the international community, and in violation of its own international responsibilities, Japan is trying to drain the nuclear sewage and spread the risk of the safety of environment and health to the whole world. This kind of behaviour is opaque, unscientific, illegal, irresponsible and immoral, which is a great injustice to the world."

"We don't think it's appropriate for the United States to jump into a process that's already underway."

Having been reminded on a daily basis, the entirety of ours lives, of the litany of crises that lurk just around the corner; the endless threat to survival, the impending doom, the imminent disasters and the threats to life, we know when Earth Day comes around what to expect as the scaremongering drivel of the establishment and their media mouthpieces accelerate their efforts at frightening the living daylights out of us. It is a key date in the calendar of the alarmists and they don't waste a second of it.Whether it be the threat of terrorism, the deadly viral outbreak, the incoming asteroids, the nuclear apocalypse, the extinction of the bees or the racist White Supremacists,Hence, nobody should have been surprised when the aristocrats were rolled out for the chattel on Earth Day to wag their fingers and lash their tongues, reminding the masses of what a nuisance they are as a species and condemning the untold damage they continue to inflict on the environment.Our way of life throughout the generations, we are told, has been one of selfishness and gluttony and, as a result, we are to blame for the devastation. It is up to us now to fix it. The good news, of course, is that it is not too late. Luckily we can face the challenge of climate change in the same way we have been facing the challenge of the pandemic over the past year -This seems to be the one-size-fits-all fix for every major world issue.As long as we place our implicit trust in the powers-that-be, doing what we are told, then we can get through it all. We are all in this together supposedly - and that even includes limousine-riding who implored us all on Earth Day to put more pressure on our governments regarding climate change, declaring that we need to be more aggressive in reducing CO2 emissions.Seemingly, when there is an actual crisis looming that will cause major environmental damage, putting the lives of millions, perhaps billions, of people at risk, John Kerry is apathetic - casually brushing it off and stating he doesn't want to get involved. When it's time to roll out the 'world's going to end in 12 years, so give us more power' argument, Kerry is always the first to the party.He doesn't like to poke his nose where it doesn't belong.I am, of course, referring toand the intentions of their elected leaders toSparking outrage, the plan has been condemned by many environmentalist groups around the world and has led to public demonstrations. Discharging pollutants into the ocean is a careless, hazardous course of action and detrimental to numerous parties - not least of which is the local fishing industry. Despite this, the Japanese government insist that it is the only option available to them, as they continue to push forward with their plans. This, despite the knowledge that the wastewater contains tritium, also known as hydrogen-3, which has been linked directly to cancer in humans.Unsurprisingly, many international diplomats have criticized Japan. The South Korean government has already vocally opposed the planned Fukushima dump, and the Chinese have labelled the proposed act as criminal. Their Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin pulled no punches when speaking of this subject. He stated:It has been demanded that the Japanese leaders hold further discussions with their closest neighbours and they have been advised that transparency is paramount. It has also been suggested that these discussions are held within the framework of the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).So you would expect the United States, particularly their Special Presidential Envoy for Climate,to express the same revulsion as the spokespersons of nations like China and South Korea have.Ironically it's been well documented throughout the decades that the United States has a habit of jumping in where it shouldn't. For confirmation of this, just speak with the people of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Venezuela, Belarus or Iran. Or take a stroll through history and research the CIA and their involvement in the 1990 elections of Nicaragua or the 2000 elections of Serbia, to name but a couple of cases of American intervention.In fact, Kerry himself is never one to shy away from intervening where he shouldn't. This is a man whoThere was also, more recently, the timeSo rest assured, Kerry will 'jump in' at a moments notice. He's proven himself to be a regular busybody on many occasions in the past. So why won't he 'jump in', as would be his right in the position he holds presently, in this particular instance, which does pose a genuine threat; much greater than, say, the threat of farting cows, of which the climate movement he represents has had an active interest in, in the past?Where were the climate activists then? Where was the mainstream media? Where was John Kerry? When it involves the US government and Big Corp we don't hear about it. If it is you or I who go against the dictates of the anti-CO2 religion, there is endless shaming and condemnation. The finger-pointing, with the ruling class placing the blame on the public, is ubiquitous but when it involves the powers-that-be and their sponsors, not a whimper can be heard as it is swept under the rug and ignored.Those who have been whining about single-use plastic for decades are now suddenly demanding that every living person on earth carries face masks with them at all times and lambasts (or reports to authorities) those who don't.In the area of agriculture, we see more of the climate hypocrisy. It is well known and agreed upon by many farmers and food production experts that small farms have the ability such as river pollution, coral reef damage and rainforest encroachment, that is caused by large industrial-scale agriculture. It is also believed that there are far more carbon emissions released via the latter method of farming. So, for that reason alone (carbon emissions, of course, being anathema to the climate movement), you would have thought, wouldn't you,This is despite the mounting evidence of the damage they do to both the health of the environment and the people. John Kerry himself has advocated for the use of such techniques, championing the development of biotechnology and pushing for the creation of 'smart crops'. If it means more money and more control, Kerry and co. have no objections.Schwab and Gates aren't the only billionaires to be given a free pass.with his Starlink and Space X enterprises,On top of that, should as little as 5% of the satellites he launches into space at any stage break down, he will have created a huge amount of waste in the earth's orbit which will be present for centuries.Despite this, instead of being pulled up for his recklessness,who see his technology as an addition to their all-seeing eye.So instead of those who are genuinely threatening the existence of the planet coming under scrutiny, it is you and I who are taken to task, as world leaders rebuke us - dressing us down for trivialities such as indulging in the odd tenderloin steak. Even this small pleasure is too much for some people, such as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who once claimed that meat should be rationed . His pear-shaped, chunkiness is evidence that he is not practicing what he preaches, giving us reason to believe, once again,If indeed there was a climate emergency, naturally Musk, Gates, Schwab and others would be the first on the list for a berating. It would not be left to you and I to sacrifice what little pleasure the psychopaths have left us with in our post-2020 dystopia. Instead, the powers-that-shouldn't-be would put an end to the dangerous tactics of their technocratic accomplices. A good place to start would be Japan and the initiative would have been taken by John Kerry to ensure the prevention of the release of the radioactive material into the ocean.In my book, The COVID-19 Illusion; A Cacophony of Lies , I explain how the cabal of rulers uses lies and propaganda to gain control and advance their agendas, as they are doing with both the illusory pandemic and contrived climate change narrative.Or in the words of the Masonic Club of Rome, it is another step towards 'Reshaping The International Order' In the end, when you look past all the hypocrisy you will soon discover that, in their very own words,