The judge who presided over Derek Chauvin's murder trial ordered that the names of the jurors who handed down guilty verdicts against the former Minneapolis police officer remain secret until further notice.The order will keep under wraps a list of the jury members who found Chauvin guilty of all three counts he faced, as well as their profiles and questionnaires, and the identities of alternate jurors.The 12-member jury on Tuesday convicted Chauvin of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced in June.The judge said the sworn jurors and alternate jurors were free to identify themselves publicly if they so chose.One alternate juror, Lisa Christensen, granted an interview to NBC's Minneapolis affiliate to discuss the case, saying she believed the trial proved Chauvin's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.