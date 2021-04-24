© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

At some point in the future the cold anomalies denting significant crop zones will be a part of daily life. Here are more examples from the last three days. Container shortage is not from delays at the Suez canal and slow turn around times, they are being filled and sent to facilities for continuity of each zone or government. These containers are disappearing because of being filled, sealed and stored for long term resilience. Excuses abound.