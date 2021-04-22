Superintendent Robert Runcie, an administrator hired a decade ago to clean up corruption, was indicted on a charge of perjury in an official proceeding, a third-degree felony.
General Counsel Barbara Myrick was arrested on a charge of unlawful disclosure of statewide grand jury proceedings, also a third-degree felony.
The surprising indictments — just days after the grand jury finished meeting — saddened Runcie's supporters, raised claims of political influence and delighted critics who have blamed Runcie for the Parkland tragedy.
Gov. Ron DeSantis impaneled the grand jury in 2019, the year after a teenage gunman with a semi-automatic rifle killed 17 staff and students and wounded 17 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day 2018.
Agents of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Runcie, 59, for testimony he gave to the grand jury on March 31 and April 1. Myrick, 72, is accused of improperly sharing grand jury information between March 31 and April 14.
Runcie's indictment says he gave untruthful testimony before the grand jury, and it lists four areas the panel was focusing on:
- Whether refusal or failure to follow the mandates of school-related safety laws, such as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act, results in unnecessary and avoidable risk to students across the state.
- Whether public entities committed — and continue to commit — fraud and deceit by accepting state funds conditioned on implementation of certain safety measures while knowingly failing to act.
- Whether school officials committed — and continue to commit — fraud and deceit by mismanaging, failing to use, and diverting funds from multimillion-dollar bonds specifically solicited for school safety initiatives.
- Whether school officials violated and continue to violate state law by systematically underreporting incidents of criminal activity to the Department of Education.
The failure was among a string the school district hid in the months after the Parkland shooting, sometimes at Myrick's instruction, the newspaper found.
The grand jury's primary focus was to review school safety in the wake of the shooting, but it has expanded its scope to include corruption and mismanagement in school district operations.
Former Chief Information Officer Tony Hunter was arrested in January, charged with bid rigging and bribery as a result of the grand jury. Prosecutors say he directed a $17 million technology contract to a friend. Hunter has pleaded not guilty and denies wrongdoing.
The school district and the grand jury started reviewing Hunter's actions after the Sun Sentinel questioned the technology deal and Hunter's ties to the vendor while reporting directly to Runcie.
The indictment against Myrick claims she knowingly disclosed grand jury proceedings to someone outside the grand jury room and/or identified people referred to or under investigation by the grand jury.
The exact allegations against Runcie and Myrick are unknown, however, because grand jury proceedings are secret. Even their attorneys say they don't know.
Michael Dutko, an attorney representing Runcie, said his client wonders, "What is it they say I lied about?"
"We told him we would know when we saw the indictment," Dutko said. "But all the indictment does is track the statute."
J. David Bogenschutz, Myrick's attorney, said he hasn't even seen her indictment.
"I'm actually very surprised that any indictment or any information is out there that the lawyers representing them don't even know what it's about," he said. "I can't tell you what the [indictment] says or comment on what it means at this point."
The Florida Attorney General's Office released the indictments but said it would provide no other information.
