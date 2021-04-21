© Getty Images



"We want to continue to raise the bar on tackling climate change, and that's why we're setting the most ambitious target to cut emissions in the world."

"While any strengthening of our targets is the right thing to do, the Government can't be trusted to match rhetoric with reality. We need a government that treats the climate emergency as the emergency it is. This year, as hosts of COP26, the UK has a particular responsibility to lead the world and show the way forward for a greener future."

"Today's ambitious announcement on tackling climate change has to be met by equally ambitious action - something we can't trust this government to deliver.



"In order to meet the carbon reduction targets we need investment in clean travel and a shift in behaviour. We need to step up the electrification of our railways, and government should be considering similar action to France which is restricting short haul flights in favour of rail.



"But this government says one thing and does another. They have increased rail fares above inflation and announced cuts to domestic flight duty, alongside road building projects. And our only green rail link to the continent - Eurostar - is hanging in the balance with this government refusing to step in. Sadly, the rhetoric is completely at odds with reality."

Boris Johnson has announced steeper cuts to the Britain's carbon emissions. The Prime Minister will commit to slashing emissions byIt comes as theIt marks a significant step forward on the current UK commitment to cut emissions by 68% by 2030 - already one of the most ambitious plans among developed nations. The UK's share of emissions from international aviation and shipping will also be included for the first time, making the target even harder to meet.The new target is in line with the recommendations of the Climate Change Committee, published last year, for the Government's sixth carbon budget. The Sixth budget limits the volume of greenhouse gases emitted over a five-year period from 2033-2037.Legislation will be laid before Parliament on Wednesday with the government promising to enshrine the new pledge in law by the end of June. Boris Johnson said:said: