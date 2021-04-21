Earth Changes
A powerful cold front brought April snow as far south as Oklahoma
Dennis Mersereau
Forbes
Tue, 20 Apr 2021 18:22 UTC
Forbes
Tue, 20 Apr 2021 18:22 UTC
An upper-level trough dipping over the Great Lakes is responsible for the belated touch of winter spreading across much of the country this week. The cold front producing the snow and ushering in the cold air extends off of a low-pressure system up in southern Quebec.
Snow fell as far south as Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Tuesday afternoon as the front moved through the region. The National Weather Service expected a "slushy" couple of inches of snow from northern Illinois to western New York, and winter weather alerts are in place for southern Ontario where the Greater Toronto Area could see a dusting of snow by the end of the precipitation.
While the snow could make travel a bit difficult if it briefly covers roadways, it's tough for snow to accumulate when it's this deep into the spring. The high angle of the sun in the late April sky allows solar radiation to easily penetrate the cloud cover, heating up surfaces like sidewalks and roadways and forcing freshly fallen snow to melt, even if it's cold enough for snow to stick.
Freeze warnings cover a huge swath of the central United States, stretching from northwestern Texas to eastern Michigan, warning residents that near-freezing or sub-freezing temperatures could harm tender plants that are sensitive to the cold.
Forecasters expect low temperatures on Wednesday morning to reach the freezing mark deep into north-central Texas, with lows dipping into the 20s across most of the central Plains and Midwest. Chilly conditions will follow the cold front to the eastern seaboard, bringing near-freezing temperatures as far south as North Carolina's Piedmont by Thursday morning.
In addition to the chilly temperatures and brief bout of snow, dry air will reach the Gulf of Mexico by Thursday, covering almost the entire country in low humidity—an impressive feat when humidity is a way of life in the southern states by this point in the season.
Cold temperatures aren't too unusual in the latter half of spring, but April snow falling as far south as Oklahoma isn't all that common. The latest measurable snow (at least 0.1 inches) on record in Tulsa, Oklahoma, resulted in an accumulation of nearly two inches on April 12, 1957. Springfield, Missouri, saw its latest accumulating snow just a few years ago, recording 1.4 inches of snow on May 3, 2013. The date of the latest accumulating snow pushes later into the year the farther north you go, stretching into May in cities like Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Buffalo, New York.
LindaMay · 2021-04-21T19:18:35Z
30 cm snow on the way Eastern Québec
A powerful cold front brought April snow as far south as Oklahoma
A powerful cold front brought April snow as far south as Oklahoma
Three killed in elephant attack in Odisha, India
England's coldest April since 1922, Germany's chilliest since 1917
Rare mass stranding of 'sea potato' shells at UK beach
Man killed by brown bear in Hokkaido, Japan
Up to 16 inches of spring snowfall hits Colorado
Montana guide mauled to death in grizzly bear attack outside Yellowstone
528 died in human-elephant conflict in the Indian state of Odisha in last 5 years
Flash floods leave 14 dead in Luanda, Angola
Magnitude-6.0 quake strikes near Indonesian coast - USGS
Wildfire descends Table Mountain in South Africa, torching University of Cape Town
Hailstorm blankets Saudi Arabia's Ha'il in white
Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Signs of volcanic cooling
Taiwan struck by M6.2 and M5.8 earthquakes three minutes apart
Flash floods in Mauritius after 15.7 inches of rainfall in 24 hours
Flash floods in Singapore after 6 inches of rain in 3 hours - 91% of average April rainfall
Flash floods kill two in northern mountain province of Vietnam
Australia dingo attack: toddler airlifted to hospital after being mauled on Fraser Island
Super Typhoon Surigae brings intense wind, rain battering eastern Philippines - winds peak at 190mph
France declares emergency as freak cold snap wipes out one-third of wine crop
The shepherd always tries to persuade the sheep that their interests and his own are the same.
- Stendhal
This is just so stupid LOL Hurry it the fuck up Vaxxers +1 LOL
LOL 30 cm snow on the way Eastern Québec
Yes JB17 +1 Québec is quite busy too. MAY DAY (1st) will be especially telling.
That's just so wrong on so many levels... wouldn't even know where to start.
OMG! Scary!!! It got cold in the Spring! help help! wtf has become of this country...
wtf has become of this country...