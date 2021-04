© Sam Mednick/AP



Open letter backing UN call to action says Covid has exacerbated problems of conflict, climate crisis, and inequalityIn an open letter published on Tuesday to support the UN Call for Action to Avert Famine in 2021, hundreds of aid organisations from around the world said:Warning that, the aid groups added that people wereby a fight against Covid-19 that has left them even further behind".They said millions of people in Yemen, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Burkina Faso , Democratic Republic of the Congo, Honduras, Venezuela, Nigeria, Haiti, Central African Republic, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Sudan faced starvation and appealed to governments to respond to increasing levels of hunger, stressing that billions of pounds in investment was urgently needed.In the letter, the organisations including the International Council of Voluntary Agencies and the World Food Programme (WFP) said:At the beginning of the year, the WFP and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization warned that up toMore than 34 million people were on the brink of starving, they said, and may fall into famine without immediate action. Meanwhile, in Yemen, South Sudan and Burkina Faso,At least $5.5bn (£3.95bn) is needed in food and agricultural assistance to avert famine, while millions more is needed to provide healthcare, clean water and other essential services.The groups warned, however, that funding had dwindled and would not be enough by itself. Governments should step in to end conflicts and ensure humanitarian access, they said.The letter comes a year after David Beasley, director of the WFP, warned that the world was facing famine "of biblical proportions" because of the coronavirus pandemic.States had to address rising inequality, and take the political actions needed to stop conflict, which is a main driver of hunger and a barrier to meeting needs, the groups said.