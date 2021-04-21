Three men were trampled to death after a wild elephant attacked them in Duigoti village under Ghaisilot police limits under Padampur range today morning.The deceased has been identified as Mal Seth and Biranchi Kumbhar, both are residents of Umrad village under Raisalpadar grampanchyat and other man had come to visit his relatives house.Sources said, three had gone to the field to attend nature's call when the wild tusker attacked them and killed them on the spot.Earlier, also many have been killed due to the elephant attack in the village.