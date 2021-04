© REUTERS/Gaelen Morse



Around the time a Minnesota jury declared an ex-cop guilty for last year's death of George Floyd, a 16-year-old black girl was fatally shot by police in Columbus, Ohio, sparking another Black Lives Matter protest.Columbus PD officers responding to a 911 call about an "attempted stabbing" around 4:45 pm Eastern time on Tuesday. The caller said a female was trying to stab them, and hung up, police said, according to local media . One person was wounded in an "officer-involved shooting" and transported to hospital in critical condition, where she died at 5:21, police said.Protesters also gathered outside the Columbus PD headquartersHazel Bryant, who introduced herself as Makhia's aunt, said she was a "good kid" who "had issues."The incident unfolded as national attention was focused on Minnesota, where a jury declared that former police officer Derek Chauvin was guilty of murdering George Floyd, an African-American man whose death sparked months of violent protests across the US last summer.