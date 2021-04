The interplay between blood sugar and appetite appears to be more complex than scientists realized, with new research showing that glucose levels in the blood even several hours after eating can still have a pronounced effect on how hungry people get later in the day.Specifically, the new findings reveal that some people are prone to experiencing 'sugar dips' up to four hours after eating their last meal - a delayed glycemic response that turns out to be a more accurate indicator of appetite (and energy consumption) than glucose levels following meals."It has long been suspected that blood sugar levels play an important role in controlling hunger, but the results from previous studies have been inconclusive," says nutrition scientist Sarah Berry from King's College London."We've now shown that, changing how we think about the relationship between blood sugar levels and the food we eat."In the study , the team sourced data from PREDICT (Personalised REsponses to DIetary Composition Trial), an ongoing nutrition research project involving several universities across the world, in collaboration with commercial health science company ZOE, co-founded by genetic epidemiologist Tim Spector from King's College London.The researchersDuring this regimen, which lasted for two weeks, the participants continuously wore blood glucose monitors, designed to keep track of their blood sugar levels throughout the study, and recorded when and what they ate in a phone app, along with reporting their levels of hunger during the day.The dataset, which ultimately collected information on tens of thousands of meals consumed by the cohort, indicated that the sugar dips some experience hours after eating - aka, under what can generally be regarded as real-world conditions."Our discovery that the size of sugar dips after eating has such a big impact on hunger and appetite has great potential for helping people understand and control their weight and long-term health," says senior author and genetic epidemiologist Ana Valdes from the University of Nottingham.According to the researchers, links between blood glucose levels and appetite have been known since the 1950s but have generally fallen out of favor among scientists due to mixed evidence on how blood sugar availability actually suppresses feelings of hunger.But glucose is still very relevant, the team says, with the results showing thatWhat's more, these sugar dips,, were as good a predictor of subsequent energy intake as the participants' self-reported hunger.While the researchers acknowledge a number of limitations in their study - including self-reported results, and the fact that- the team says their results provide quantitative evidence of the links between glucose dynamics and appetite and energy intake.For many, it's an insight that might help them to understand part of what it is that's driving their hunger - and potentially do something about it to make a life-changing difference., and just a few hundred extra calories every day can add up to several pounds of weight gain over a year," Valdes says The findings are reported in Nature Metabolism