Local media reported heavy rainfall and flash flooding in south-eastern parts of Mauritius 15 to 16 April 2021.Nine people were rescued and evacuated from flooded areas of Bambous Virieux. A bus carrying schoolchildren trapped by the rising waters in Bambous Virieux had to be helped to safety by the police.Local observers, Météo et Cyclone Maurice, reported 408mm of rain fell at Plaisance in southern Mauritius on 16 April 2021.