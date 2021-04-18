flood
Local media reported heavy rainfall and flash flooding in south-eastern parts of Mauritius 15 to 16 April 2021.

Nine people were rescued and evacuated from flooded areas of Bambous Virieux. A bus carrying schoolchildren trapped by the rising waters in Bambous Virieux had to be helped to safety by the police.

Local observers, Météo et Cyclone Maurice, reported 408mm of rain fell at Plaisance in southern Mauritius on 16 April 2021. This amount corresponds to twice the average monthly rainfall for April at this location. Around 200mm of the total fell in just a few hours (around 04:00 to 10:00) early on 16 April.