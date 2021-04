© CC0



Amid increasing concerns voiced by some scientists that climate change is fraught with dangerous implications for the Earth's natural ecosystem and the world economy, there may be other links to altering weather conditions that are no less threatening, claims a new study.claims new research.As a team of scientists led by Santa Fe Institute External Professor Rajiv Sethi (Barnard College, Columbia University) and Tackseung Jun of Kyung Hee University in South Koreait is written in classical Chinese, the written language of the scholars of ancient Korea.The compilation was ordered byand undertaken by the government official and historian Kim Busik, joined by a team of junior scholars.As they analysed the accounts of conflicts and extreme weather events laid out in the document and spanning centuries, the scientists found more and more data to corroborate their findings, suggesting a strong correlation between weather events and human conflict.The research, "Extreme weather events and military conflict over seven centuries in ancient Korea", published as a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), claims thatFurthermore, analysis revealed thatAs the work sheds new light on the potential links between climate change and war, researchers believe it might ultimately prove helpful in identifying areas of the world particularly vulnerable to climate-related conflict.