DEATH PENALTY RETURNS

in Myanmar's second-biggest city on Sunday (Apr 11) morning, as the civilian death toll from the junta's brutal crackdown on dissent topped more than 700 at the weekend.The country has been in turmoil since the military removed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1.Myawaddy Bank's biggest branch in Mandalay was targeted on Sunday morning and a security guard was injured in the explosion, according to local media.There was a heavy security presence in the area following the blast.The bank is one of scores of military-controlled businesses that have faced boycott pressure since the coup, with many customers demanding to withdraw their savings.There has been heavy bloodshed in recent days.On Saturday, a local monitoring group said, 65km northeast of Yangon., as explosions were heard in the background.The United Nations office in Myanmar tweeted late Saturday that it was following the bloodshed in Bago, where it said medical treatment had been denied to the injured.Overall the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners has verified 701 civilian deaths since the putsch.The junta has a far lower number: 248, according to a spokesman Friday.marched through the streets of Mandalay and the city of Meiktila on Sunday morning, according to local media.Some carried stems of Eugenia flowers - a symbol of victory.In Yangon, protesters carried a banner that read: "We will get victory, we will win."Protesters there, as well as in the city of Monywa, took to writing political messages on leaves including "we must win" and calling for UN intervention to prevent further bloodshed.Across the country people have been urged to participate in a torchlight protest in their neighbourhoods after sunset on Sunday night.Two civilians were killed when soldiers started randomly shooting, said a local, with protesters retaliating by throwing a bomb that exploded and overturned a military truck, killing more than a dozen soldiers."Some are in hiding - we are worried that our people will be hurt as a reprisal," the resident told AFP.There were clashes Saturday in northern Shan state, as the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), an ethnic rebel group, mounted a pre-dawn attack on a police station, said the TNLA's Brigadier General Tar Bhone Kyaw, who declined to give details.Meanwhile,They were arrested in Yangon's North Okkalapa township - one of six areas in the commercial hub currently under martial law, meaning anybody arrested there is tried by a military tribunal., said Phil Robertson, deputy director of the Asia division for Human Rights Watch."It indicates the military are prepared to go back to a time when Myanmar was executing people," he said.