Why it matters: It's the bloodiest day of protests since the military last month overthrew the country's democratically elected government and comes as Myanmar's military celebrates the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade in the country's capital, Naypyidaw.
Context: Protesters have rallied in cities across the country for almost two months, demanding that democracy be restored.
- The military junta now running the country has repeatedly used lethal force against civilians to maintain power.
- However, state television warned protesters on Friday night that they risked being shot "in the head and back" if they demonstrated during the national holiday.
- "We are receiving reports of scores killed, incl. children, 100s injured across 40 locations, & mass arrests," the United Nations Human Rights office tweeted Saturday. "This violence is compounding the illegitimacy of the coup & the culpability of its leaders."
- "This bloodshed is horrifying. These are not the actions of a professional military or police force," he added.
- "Myanmar's people have spoken clearly: they do not want to live under military rule. We call for an immediate end to the violence and the restoration of the democratically elected government."
- Thousands more civilians have been arrested, including a number of journalists.
