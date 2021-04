© Getty Images / Steve Russell / Toronto Star



Alarmism and exaggerated ICU data

Vested interests in vaccines?

Eva Bartlett is a Canadian independent journalist and activist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine (where she lived for nearly four years). Follow her on Twitter @EvaKBartlett

It's April 2021 and we're still being fed the same "stay home, save lives" line of 2020. But lockdowns are based on dodgy data and exaggerations, as well as causing more harm than they supposedly prevent.As of today , Ontario is once again locked down.The province has endured the longest lockdowns in the country, thanks to politicians and medical officers pushing selective statistics.The "Stay-at-Home" order (sounds so much nicer than lockdown!) requires people to imprison themselves again, except for "essential purposes"This latest draconian lockdown again impacts nearly every aspect of Ontarians' ability to live their livesIt means: closed businesses; increasing poverty, loneliness, and depression; increased domestic abuse, a rise in suicides and self-harm; and utter media hysteria (actually, the media hysteria and fear mongering has not ceased since the announcement of a pandemic one year ago). petition to end Ontario's lockdown of small businesses notes:"There are over 440,000 small businesses in Ontario.This level of carelessness and lack of foresight could be the demise of many locally owned restaurants."Premier Doug Ford, in his address yesterday, spoke of case rates, hospitalizations, and ICU occupancy "increasing rapidly, threatening to overwhelm the healthcare system."But, as I've written beforethe whole concept of "cases rising" is meaningless: "Cases are determined by Covid-19 tests, which have proved to be unreliable and inaccurate, giving false positives and creating a false picture of reality. This faulty testing is exacerbating the media hype over 'rising cases.'"And according to a long-time employee at the Ottawa General hospital I corresponded with:Or, as a columnist for the Toronto Sun noted : "Toronto's top doc said that data was showing younger people in ICUs.Or, as an Ontario MPP noted : "Finally, more and more journalists are asking for proof of the claims bandied about by the Fords and media.Even Naomi Wolf, not your average "conspiracy theorist" or "right winger" (as those opposed to brutal lockdowns are often described by dinosaur media) tweeted , "How are Canadians still being told such gigantic lies? The whole 'lockdown equals public safety' mythology is fully deceased."While ordinary Canadians suffer tremendously under lockdowns, Canada's unelected medical tyrants, the Medical Officers of Health (MOH) are doing quite well, earning $200,000 - $300,000, and more.In addition to pushing for this latest lockdown, Ontario MOHs went the extra mile and called for "fewer businesses to be deemed essential and more operations shut down."Because a year-plus of lockdowns destroying small businesses' ability to survive just wasn't enough....Some of these MOHs may even have financial links to the rollout of vaccines.In his press conference yesterday, much of Premier Ford's focus was on pushing jabs.Ford promised, "better days are ahead of us," followed by more calls for Ontarians to get jabbedIn March, the media reported thatAnother article on the de Villa-Choi conflict of interest noted: "It's not a good look when you lock down your city when you don't have to and your husband has financial interests with AstraZeneca and Pfizer."In mid-March, Premier Ford said he isn't making the decisions, the chief medical officers are. He also said it would essentially be political suicide to go against them."To be frank, there's no politician in the country who's going to disagree with their chief medical officer. They're just not going to do it. They might as well throw a rope around their neck and jump off a bridge."Last December, Toronto's Associate MOH,So, we have unelected medical officers running the show, essentially forcing government decisions on lockdowns and related issues. And as a Toronto lawyer opposed to lockdowns noted , "local Councils are legally powerless to stop" these unaccountable MOHs. How wonderfully democratic.There is definitely a will and momentum to resist the brutal lockdown measures affecting all but the fat cats flouting them. With a new round of bullying by unelected medical officers, I hope the resistance to tyranny grows.