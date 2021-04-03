© Zoltan Balogh/MTVA - Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund



currently has the highest weekly death rate per one million inhabitants in the world

Media accuses government of 'obstruction'

Hungary is suffering a devastating surge in COVID-19 deaths, despite the fact it has the highest vaccination rate in the European Union.It set a new daily death record on Wednesday with 302 fatalities andas the government tried to get hospitalisations and deaths under control.The deaths come in spite of its ambitious vaccination programme that is leading the way in the EU, with the countryBut even with the relative success so far of its vaccination campaign, hospitals are under unprecedented strain - as a proportion of the population,Journalists in Hungary published an open letter on Wednesday demanding access to the overburdened hospitals in order to report what is happening, as they denounced "obstruction" from the Hungarian government., many people still minimise the dangers of the virus and do not take protective measures, which contributes to exacerbating the epidemic.In their letter, the journalists also call for the organisation of real press conferences, where journalists could ask questions live.said government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs. "The staff are doing superhuman tasks. Let them work," he said in a Facebook post.Since his return to power in 2010, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been regularly accused by the EU and international organisations of undermining the rule of law and independent media in the country.