With at least 18,000 unaccompanied children in US custody after clambering over the border, and growing concern over the conditions at the facilities where they are being held, 57 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden's approach on the issue, according to an ABC News/Ipos poll.
Among Republicans, 89 percent disapprove of Biden's handling of the situation, while 54 percent of independents disapprove. Among Democrats, one-third disapprove of Biden's immigration policies so far.
On other issues, the president got high marks for handling the COVID-19 pandemic, with the poll finding 72 percent approve and 28 percent disapprove of his response.
Comment: Notice the fawning spin put on clearly poor results.The only positive numbers were on issues that have received the most media massaging:
A majority, 60 percent, approve of his handling of the economy.
On gun control, he was underwater — with a 57 percent disapproval.