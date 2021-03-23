lavrov cheeky mask
© Sputnik / Tatiana Kukushkina
The mask was apparently given to the minister by journalists as a gift.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sported a new look during his recent visit to China where he was seen wearing a face mask emblazoned with a message relating to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The design of the mask, which Lavrov apparently received as a gift from journalists, featured a simple message: "FCKNG QRNTN."

Images of Lavrov wearing the mask, snapped during his visit to the Guilin region, have since emerged on social media.