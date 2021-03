A Milwaukee County Children's Court judge and former president and CEO of the Cream City Foundation, which runs the city's drag queen story hour program, has been arrested on seven counts of child pornography.Blomme was held overnight and released with a signature. He has been ordered to stay off social media and file-sharing services and is not allowed near any children except the two that he adopted with his husband.The alleged pedophile judge was the president and CEO of the Cream City Foundation , which runs the Milwaukee Drag Queen Story Hour for local children. As of early Thursday morning, however, all articles and mentions of him had been scrubbed from their website. The links were still cached by Google's search engine and his role remained detailed on his LinkedIn page.Assistant Attorney General David Maas, who is prosecuting the case, has argued that Blomme should not have any unsupervised contact with children — including the two that he and his husband adopted.A preliminary hearing has been set for May 29. The state Supreme Court has suspended Blomme from any judicial duties, without pay, per the high court's "superintending and administrative authority."Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, who advocated for Blomme's election, said that the charges were "a complete surprise.""The allegations are alarming," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. "Before he was elected to the bench, the judge served as chair of the Board of Zoning Appeals, an appointed board in City Government. The reports of the arrest came as a complete surprise."If convicted, Blomme faces up to 25 years in prison for each count. Cassandra Fairbanks is a former leftist who came out in support of Donald Trump in 2016. She has been published in the International Business Times, RT, Sputnik, The Independent and countless other publications.