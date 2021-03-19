© YouTube/Save Earth (screen capture)

A bright meteor has lit up the sky in Sulawesi, Indonesia on 16 March 2021 at 9:20 PM. Videos from the event show a bright fireball streaking across Pagimana District, Banggai Regency, Central Sulawesi lighting the dark sky.Residents of Gorontalo Province who saw the meteor said that they heard a loud boom sound when the meteor lights up the night sky. Some experts believe that the flying object was a bolide, a very bright meteor.