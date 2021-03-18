blizzard
Blizzard conditions arrived in the Texas Panhandle on Wednesday, March 17, bringing wind gusts up to 60 mph and greatly reduced visibility.

Footage shared by Amarillo-based meteorologist Corbin A Voges shows the snowy conditions on Wednesday morning.

"Crazy weather! We made it to 76° yesterday afternoon and we are accumulating snow just 15 hours later!" Voges wrote in a tweet.

The NWS reported downed power lines and stranded cars on highways as near-whiteout conditions struck some areas.