"We take all allegations of inappropriate behavior seriously. Once this matter was brought to my attention, I immediately ordered the officer to be suspended until the Office of Professional Responsibility can thoroughly investigate."

A U.S. Capitol Police officer was suspended Monday after anti-Semitic material was found near his work station, the department announced.Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said in a statement:whose name has not been released.A congressional aide noticed a printed copy of theat a checkpoint inside the Longworth House Office Building Sunday evening, according to The Washington Post, which first reported the story. The aide photographed the copy and sent it to The Post.The material appeared to be downloaded from the website of the Bible Believers Church, an Australian-based organization that has been accused of disseminating anti-Semitic materials, The Post reported.The Anti-Defamation League has described the material discovered at the officer's work station as "classic in paranoid, racist literature."In February, the Capitol Police suspended six officers with pay and began investigating 29 others for their alleged actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.