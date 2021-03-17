O:H header
There's a certain level of satisfaction we tend to get from seeing celebrities get taken down a peg. Recently, Gwyneth Paltrow was scolded by the NHS for giving advice they didn't like about treating long Covid. Fair enough - Gwyneth can talk about how she's dealing with long Covid and the NHS can tell everyone her advice is bunk. Freedom of speech, and all that.

But the director of the NHS, Prof Stephen Powis in a statement not-so-sublty called on social media to censor celebrities from reporting on what they're doing for their health issues (specifically for Covid). This is where the problem comes in.

Do celebrities not have the right to tell people what they're doing for their health, be it for Covid, cancer or even general well-being? Are we not responsible adults making our own choices, with the right to whatever information we choose to consume? Do the rules change when the person is famous? What about for paid sponsors of health products?

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we delve into the murky realm of celebrity health advice - who's allowed to say what?


Running Time: 00:29:30

Download: MP3 — 27 MB