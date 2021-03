© AFP / Kevin Winter



Comedian Bill Burr has angered the cancel crowd with offensive jokes. They're calling him racist, but the fact that he's married to a black woman isn't placating them.Burr hosted last weekend's Grammy Awards, and his jokes rubbed woke viewers up the wrong way.A torrent of outrage followed,. Amid the uproar, one Twitter user stepped in to defend Burr from the racism accusations, posting a picture of the comedian and his black wife, actress Nia Renee Hill.Confronted with Burr's interracial marriage, the outrage mob simply moved the goalposts.But one of the most outrageous comments came from author and failed politician Clayburn Griffin."While I'm not suggesting Bill Burr is a racist, a white man having a non-white wife can sometimes be a sign of racism," he declared. "So you shouldn't assume someone isn't racist just because they own a minority sex servant. They may very well have one because they're racist."Damned if you do, damned if you don't. Griffin's comments drew ridicule from all sides of the political spectrum.one commenter asked Griffin himself dug in and stood by his argument,He found little sympathy, however.Griffin isn't the first woke activist criticized for racism of his own. A host of 'Black Lives Matter' figures were caught on camera last year engaging in some blatant bigotry, including attacks on gay people and tirades against their own race dating white people. He would, however, do well to remember an article he wrote in 2012, offering advice on "Online Reputation Management.""Once something is on the internet, it will exist forever," he wrote. "So, be very careful about what you post online."