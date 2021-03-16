© IRGC



In a ceremony on Monday attended by IRCG commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Navy commander Rear Admiral Tangsiri, and a host of ranking military commandersThe base is equipped with different systems and cruise and ballistic missiles that have different ranges.All the mentioned systems have been produced by Iranian experts at the Ministry of Defense, knowledge-based companies, and research centers of the IRGC.Brigadier General Tangsiri said in the ceremony. The process of making IRGC Navy 'stronger' will continue, he said, warning enemies that they will receive a "deadly blow" in case of any aggression against Iran.Major General Salami noted in the ceremony that four decades of enemies' unity against the Islamic Republic has only resulted in their defeat and disappointment. After being defeated in military and proxy wars and cultural aggression, enemies are pursuing other strategies including the imposition of sanctions and waging an economic war, he said.IRGC's building up of power is aimed at promoting the grandeur of the Iranian nation, he added.