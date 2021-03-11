In an appearance on CNN's New Day, Fauci attempted to explain to host John Berman why the CDC hasn't said it's safe to travel and what "direction" they are heading in in terms of those types of recommendations.
"We know from the Biden administration that they say it will make its decisions based on science. What's the science behind not saying it's safe for people who have been vaccinated, received two doses, to travel?" Berman began.
Fauci began by saying the CDC is "heading in that direction" before noting CDC Director Rochelle Walensky's guidance she released Monday that "fully vaccinated" people can meet indoors without masks. "That was the first in a multi-step process that they are going to be rolling out," he added.
"That was the first in a multi-step process that they are going to be rolling out. They're being careful, understandably. They want to get science. They want to get data. And then when you don't have the data and you don't have the actual evidence, then you've got to make a judgment call."Fauci noted there's currently no data suggesting it isn't safe to travel after receiving the vaccination.
"I think that's what you're going to be seeing in the next weeks ... The first installation of this is what can vaccinated people do in the home setting? Obviously, the next one is going to be what you're asking. What about travel? What about going out? ... That's all imminently going to be coming out."As of Monday, nearly 10% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated since the first U.S. vaccinations were administered in December. In addition to the gathering guidelines released Monday for those who've been fully vaccinated, Walensky also stated that the CDC was not updating its guidance on travel and that everyone should continue to avoid non-essential trips, according to NPR.
