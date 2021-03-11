An early spring snowstorm moved across central Wyoming Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, dropping some "impressive snowfall amounts," according to initial totals released by the National Weather Service.The preliminary totals show that Casper Mountain had received as much as 15 inches by 8:30 am, Wednesday, March 10. Snow totals inside Casper ranged from 5-9 1/2 inches on Wednesday morning.A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for lower elevations of Natrona County and far southern Johnson County until 5 PM Wednesday.A weather system will continue to produce significant snowfall over central Wyoming through this afternoon. The National Weather Service expects heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph.Plan on slippery or snow covered road conditions including Interstate 25.The snow will be heavy and wet."Please do not overexert yourself when shoveling. Allow extra time to reach your destination," the National Weather Service warns. "Conditions should improve around midday as snowfall rates slow down."