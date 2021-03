Deadlier than ever: Rise in attacks in Afghanistan propels it to top spot

Islamic State - pending resurgence in the heartlands

ADF drives massive rise in DRC violence

2020 full-year terrorism figures from Janes highlight 2,543 more deaths in 2020 from terrorist activity than in 2019 - despite operational activity slowing down."The overall downturn in attacks can be largely attributed to the July ceasefire in Ukraine's Donbass region, which resulted in attacks dropping by one-third in the high-tempo separatist conflict," said Matthew Henman, head of Terrorism and Insurgency at Janes. "This decrease masked major shifts in violence in Afghanistan and key conflict zones in sub-Saharan Africa, though, where attacks and resultant fatalities rose dramatically."Janes notes that the increasing violence in Afghanistan was driven almost exclusively by Taliban attacks targeting the security forces, following a peace deal signed with the US government in February 2020."The Taliban further challenged the Afghan state for control of territory across the year, "as the group pushed to both degrade security force capabilities and further strengthen its position for nascent peace talks with the government," said Henman."The increase in attacks in Iraq was largely driven by the Islamic State's Wilayat al-Iraq, or Iraq province, which accounted for half of all recorded Islamic State attacks worldwide in 2020. Low-level asymmetric operations by the group rose in tempo across the year, alongside periodic mass-casualty attacks, underlining the slow but steady resurgence of the group following its territorial defeat in Iraq in November 2017" said Henman.Janes data shows that attacks by the Islamic State rose 2.9%, indicating a degree of stabilisation following consecutive years of decreasing attack totals since 2016, while fatalities resulting from these attacks grew by 16.8%.Across 2020 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Janes recorded double the number of attacks from 2019, while resultant fatalities more than tripled. Indeed, the DRC was second only to Afghanistan in terms of recorded non-militant fatalities in 2020.Janes data shows this major increase in both attacks and fatalities was driven by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which conducted repeated attacks on the civilian population in the provinces of Nord Kivu and Ituri.