Eight men have been arrested in North Macedonia on suspicion of planning terrorist attacks, police said on December 28.Authorities suspect the men have links with the Islamic State terrorist group, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.The men were arrested late on December 27 in Skopje and the town of Kumanovo following an investigation lasting several months, the statement said.No specific targets in North Macedonia were mentioned. If convicted, the suspects, who are between the ages of 21 and 31, face prison sentences of up to 10 years.Officers also seized a large quantity of weapons at eight locations in the north of the country.North Macedonia has a large, mostly Muslim ethnic Albanian community, and radical Islamists have been active in the country and elsewhere in the region.The arrests come less than two months after an Austrian-born man of Macedonian-Albanian descent killed four people and wounded more than 20 in Vienna before being shot dead by police.