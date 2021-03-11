"Oxford, home of Ole Miss, saw people out in full force, eating at restaurants and shopping at stores... In Florida, Spring Breakers were also abandoning masks as bikini-clad college students flooded onto beaches and crammed into bars in Miami and Fort Lauderdale to kick of their vacation. And in Idaho, a group gathered to burn their masks outside of the statehouse in protest of COVID-19 restrictions after other states this week made the decision to ditch mandates and open back up. A group of children joined their parents, several of whom were armed, as they burned pictures of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in the flames, before egged into disposing of their surgical masks into the fire"

He ostensibly agreed with the Covid-19 narrative as presented by the Masters of Discourse, and at the last moment he produced his vaccine Sputnik-V, undoing all the enemy's gains. They thought Russia would beg for their vaccine, but it turned out the other way around. Now the Europeans, Czechs and Hungarians as well as Venezuelans and Belarusians are queuing for the Russian vaccine that is more safe and efficient than the Western vaccines. It already grossed $25 billion, more than armaments export ($11 billion). The Russian vaccine is a traditional one, without dubious mRNA technology, and it works. I am not a vaccine fan, but the Russian one appears the lesser evil , and Russians aren't strong-armed to get vaccinated.

He ostensibly agreed with the Green agenda, though it was destined to ruin Russia, a great producer of oil and gas; and at the last moment he said that the best way to minimise CO2 is to employ nuclear power of the kind produced by Russian RosAtom. At present, Rosatom has the largest portfolio of NPP construction projects abroad including 36 power units in 12 countries. India, China, Turkey, Iran and Bangladesh have become Rosatom's main customers; Rosatom is implementing a project to build a nuclear power plant in Finland, as well as in Hungary and Belarus. Putin said that reverting to wind and sun is like going back to cave s . Nuclear energy is better for future, while oil and gas should suffice for the present.

He ostensibly agreed with Davos; spoke with them politely and affably. The leitmotif of Davos 2021 was that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the world irrevocably, showing the incapacity of nation states to deal with problems. The global corporations should and will take control of the situation, and rebuild the world better. They will prevent epidemics and protect the climate. Why should you drive cars and fly planes, polluting the air with emissions and spreading viruses - stay at home, we will tell you everything and show you on 3D smart TV with full immersion in reality, just like in The Matrix, that may yet turn into a prophetic film.

At Davos, for the first time, Putin said there were but few beneficiaries of globalisation ; fighting the virus is fine, but first we should prevent the IT giants seizing control over the world. Putin was so soft-spoken, so un-confrontational, and suddenly he was at the top. Read an excellent summing-up of his speech at Davos by our friend Mike Whitney, to get the point.

A simpler person, like me, would disagree with the bastards right away and plunge the country into a titanic struggle with slim chance of victory. But cunning Putin agrees at first and then beats the adversary by using his strength . The enemy should beware when Putin agrees with him.

Yet, Putin is not all-powerful even within Moscow. If we want our normal lives back, we can't rely on Russia or China to deliver.

Trump has caused outrage in the progressive US public, while Biden delights them.

It is the final stage of the Liberal project, stripping Man of all his collective ties. First, they disposed of the Church, then of race, nation, class, gender

"The Church as the "mystical body of Christ" was destroyed and replaced by hobby clubs created by free consent from below... Socialists, social democrats and communists countered liberals with class identities, calling on workers around the world to unite to overturn the power of the global bourgeoisie. ... Parallel to the communists, extreme nationalist forces came to power in Western Europe. They acted in the name of the "nation" or a "race," again contrasting liberal individualism with something "common," some "collective being". By tactically using Soviet Russia, capitalism initially succeeded in dealing with the fascist regimes, and this was the ideological result of World War II. The ensuing Cold War between East and West by the end of the 1980s ended in a liberal victory over the Communists. Thus, the project of liberation of the individual from all forms of collective identity went through another stage."



After defeating the external enemy, liberals have discovered two more forms of collective identity. First of all, gender. After all, gender is also something collective: either masculine or feminine. Gender required abolition, as did all other forms of collective identity. Mass migration is atomizing populations in the West using an ideology of human rights that operates with the individual without regard to cultural, religious, social or national aspects. The liberals had one last step left to take - to abolish humans. After all, the human is also a collective identity, which means that it must be overcome, abolished, destroyed, and humans replaced - albeit partially - by cyborgs, Artificial Intelligence networks, and products of genetic engineering.

The Great Awakening is not about elites and intellectuals, but about the people, about the masses, about people as such. It's not about ideological analysis. It is a spontaneous reaction of the masses that have suddenly realised, like cattle before the slaughterhouse, that their fate has already been decided by their rulers and that there is no more room for people in the future. The Great Awakening is spontaneous, largely unconscious, intuitive and blind.



The thesis of the Great Awakening should not be hastily loaded with ideological details, whether fundamental conservatism, traditionalism, the Marxist critique of capital, or anarchist protesting for protesting's sake. The Great Awakening is something more organic, more spontaneous and at the same time tectonic. This is how humanity is suddenly being illuminated by the nearness of its imminent end. That is why the Great Awakening is coming from within the United States, where the Darkness is deepest. It is a cry from hell itself, from that zone where the black future has already partly arrived.