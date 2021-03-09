A young Democrat voter in Minnesota complained to CNN about a lot of promises unkept by Joe Biden and the Democrat party.Joe Biden's killed tens of thousands of energy jobs his first day in office when he canceled contracts with the Keystone XL pipeline.Biden also bombed Syria to punish Iran for its attacks on US forces in Iraq.Joe Biden also promised that $2,000 checks would go out the door "immediately" if the Democrats won the senate - the $2,000 has turned into $1400 and the Democrats narrowed the eligibility for stimulus payments.WATCH: