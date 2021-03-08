Earth Changes
Dozens rescued after flash floods in south Spain - 5 inches of rain in 24 hours
Mon, 08 Mar 2021 10:52 UTC
According to AEMET, in a 24 hour period to 05 March, 127.2mm of rain fell in Estepona in Málaga Province and 77.8mm in Tarifa in the province of Cádiz, both in Andalusia. San Roque in Cádiz recorded 92.6mm the following day.
Emergency Services in Andalusia (112 Andalucía) reported that they rescued a total of 55 people from flooded homes in Los Barrios in the province of Cádiz where the Palmones River broke its banks. Three of those rescued required healthcare for hypothermia. Areas around San Roque, Tarifa and Algeciras were also flooded and at least 6 roads in the province were closed as a result. 112 Andalucía said flooding from the overflowing Guadiaro River left several areas in Sotogrande cut off.
Heavy rain and flooding also affected parts of neighbouring Murcia Region. 112 Murcia said teams responded to 56 incidents related to the heavy rain, mostly in the municipalities of Águilas (20 incidents), Murcia (18) and Cartegena (6). Areas of Lorca (3 incidents) and Los Alcazares (5) were also affected, among others.
In Águilas, firefighters rescued the driver of a vehicle that was dragged by flood water near Águilas.
