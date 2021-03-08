© Bomberos Cadiz



Heavy rain from 05 March caused flash flooding in Andalusia and Murcia regions of southern Spain.Emergency Services in Andalusia (112 Andalucía) reported that they rescued a total of 55 people from flooded homes in Los Barrios in the province of Cádiz where the Palmones River broke its banks. Three of those rescued required healthcare for hypothermia. Areas around San Roque, Tarifa and Algeciras were also flooded and at least 6 roads in the province were closed as a result. 112 Andalucía said flooding from the overflowing Guadiaro River left several areas in Sotogrande cut off.Heavy rain and flooding also affected parts of neighbouring Murcia Region. 112 Murcia said teams responded to 56 incidents related to the heavy rain, mostly in the municipalities of Águilas (20 incidents), Murcia (18) and Cartegena (6). Areas of Lorca (3 incidents) and Los Alcazares (5) were also affected, among others.In Águilas, firefighters rescued the driver of a vehicle that was dragged by flood water near Águilas.