flood
Los Alcázares had sent out workers to check on drains and Protección Civíl was on patrol in San Pedro del Pinatar.

The rain in Spain stayed mainly in Águilas on Sunday morning, as rainfall inland swept down into the ramblas which disgorged into the Mediterranean, leading to lucky escapes for two vehicle owners, and left over 60mm of rain in Águilas itself.

The original forecast had been for the worst of the rain to hit Mazarrón and the Campo de Cartagena all around the Mar Menor, but in this area the maximum rainfall was around 40mm in Los Alcázares, leading to plenty of muddy puddles and minor flooding, but there were no significant problems as there have been in the past.


Municipal workers were out and about from Saturday evening onwards clearing drains and checking for blockages, the result being no major problems in the municipality on Sunday.

The situation was the same in San Pedro del Pinatar apart from one rescue of a motorist caught up in some fast-moving water run-off and a couple of road closures during the peak period of rain, but nothing which could be considered a major incident.

Torrevieja in neighbouring Alicante province was hit a bit harder, with several flooding incidents reported.