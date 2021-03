© Intellinews



"was involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Ukrainian public's faith in their government's democratic institutions and public processes, including using his political influence and official power for his personal benefit...express concern about Kolomoyskyy's current and ongoing efforts to undermine Ukraine's democratic processes and institutions, which pose a serious threat to its future."

"reaffirms the U.S. commitment to supporting political, economic, and justice sector reforms that are key to Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic path and promise that the State Department will continue to use authorities like this to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally."

"If they get smart with us, we'll go to Russia. Russian tanks will be stationed near Krakow and Warsaw. Your NATO will be soiling its pants and buying Pampers."

The Biden administration sanctioned a powerful Ukrainian oligarch who has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. real estate on Friday.a former Ukrainian governor and billionaire oligarch, once ownedamong the largest banks in Ukraine, and Ukrainian authorities along with U.S. investigators have accused him and his associates ofbefore the scheme was unearthed and the bank was nationalized in 2016.The State Department says his time as a top politician in Ukraine was marked by significant corruption as theSecretary of State Antony Blinken announced the "public designation" of Kolomoyskyy on Friday "due to his involvement in significant corruption." Blinken said that when the oligarch was governor of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from 2014 to 2015, KolomoyskyyThe designation by Blinken madeThe secretary of state said this moveAs part of his sprawling business empire in Ukraine, Kolomoyskyy owned the TV station that aired Servant of the People, the comedy show about a fictional Ukrainian president starring Volodymyr Zelensky, who would go on to become Ukraine's actual president in 2019. The U.S. began investigating Kolomoyskyy for corruption in recent years, and Zelensky has begun moving against some of PrivatBank's former top executives. The Ukrainian oligarch has taken a more pro-Russian stance since 2019.The DOJ alleged last year that Kolomoyskyy and his associates conductedsaying Kolomoyskyy and associates "purchased hundreds of millions of dollars in real estate and businesses across the country."related to properties he owned, includingand theand filed a December forfeiture complaint against him in December related toThe buildings have a combined value of more than $60 million.The DOJ contended "the magnitude of the fraud and theft" by Kolomoyskyy and his associates was so great that the National Bank of Ukraine "was forced to bail out the bank by providing $5.5 billion in order to stave off economic crisis for the whole country." Investigators say Kolomoyskyy and others usedto funnel money out of Ukraine and thatIn May 2020, BuzzFeed reported that Kolomoyskyy was being investigated by a U.S. federal grand jury in Cleveland for allegedly laundering hundreds of millions of dollars through real estate holdings in the U.S. He appeared to embrace a more pro-Russia tone recently after years of opposing Kremlin influence.during an interview with the New York Times.Speaking about the U.S., he said, "You all won't take us" in a Western alliance and claimed, "Russia would love to bring us into a new Warsaw Pact." He said if he had been Ukraine's president, he would have conducted the investigations requested by Trump during his phone call with Zelensky in the summer of 2019. When asked if that might cause blowback if a Democrat won, Kolomoyskyy said:The Ukrainian oligarch also said: "The death penalty must be brought back" for former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who took away Kolomoyskyy's control over PrivatBank.on his Facebook page , claiming thatand suggested the leaks were part of a broader strategy by Russia to drive a wedge between Ukraine and the West.Former President Donald Trump's July 2019 call with Zelensky spurred a whistleblower complaint , which sparked Democrat-led impeachment proceedings in the House. In the call, immediately after Zelensky expressed interest in purchasing anti-tank weaponry from the U.S., Trump asked Zelensky "to do us a favor, though," to look into a CrowdStrike conspiracy theory and any possible Ukrainian election interference in 2016. Trump urged Zelensky later in the call to investigate "the other thing," referring to allegations of corruption related to Joe and Hunter Biden.The House impeached Trump in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but he was acquitted after a trial in the Republican-led Senate in February 2020.