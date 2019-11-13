Comment: Some variant of this was always going to come about. That it took them over 5 years of dancing with the devil, and over 10,000 lives, sums up the utter fecklessness and lack of foresight of the Ukrainian political elite.
Putin has been proven correct in his strategy since the Americans' coup in 2014 to just keep Ukraine on a leash but otherwise stay out of it; Kiev would eventually see the light and come crawling back.
A tycoon who spent millions of dollars arming anti-Russian fighters in Ukraine has emerged from the shadows to blast the Europe he once idolized. The oligarch now sees alliance with Russia as the only option for his country.
Back then he was an ally of pro-European President Petro Poroshenko, who even appointed him governor of the Dnepropetrovsk region. Once installed there, Kolomoysky placed a bounty on captured fighters from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics, who fought against the new authorities in Kiev, and spent a reported $10 million per month fielding his own private militia, also funding ultranationalist volunteer units, like the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion.
"We'll just have to kill them," he said of the rebels at the time.
He now believes an alliance with Russia is the best bet for Kiev, he told the New York Times in an interview.
"They're stronger anyway. We have to improve our relations," he said. "People want peace, a good life, they don't want to be at war. And you [America] are forcing us to be at war, and not even giving us the money for it," he added, referring to reports that the International Monetary Fund is holding up an aid package to Ukraine until the government pursues money missing from Kolomoysky's Privatbank - money Kolomoyasky is accused of embezzling.
Comment: Why, that sounds very much like the IMF expects a quid pro quo...
"You all won't take us," the oligarch said of the EU and NATO. "There's no use in wasting time on empty talk. Whereas Russia would love to bring us into a new Warsaw Pact."
The IMF, he said, could easily be replaced by loans from Russia. "We'll take $100 billion from the Russians. I think they'd love to give it to us today," Kolomoisky said. "What's the fastest way to resolve issues and restore the relationship? Only money."
Progress towards EU and NATO membership, coveted by the government in Kiev, has been slow at best. Despite the signing of the Ukraine-European Union Association Agreement in 2017 (which the electorate rejected in the Netherlands), European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said at the time that it would take at least 20 years for Ukraine to become a full-fledged member state.
Kolomoysky's referencing of the Cold War military alliance is likely to raise eyebrows in Washington, especially given his closeness to Ukraine's new president Volodymyr Zelensky. Kolomoysky used to be Zelensky's employer back when the president was a comedian, and is reported to have bankrolled his election campaign. In addition, Western leaders have expressed concern that the billionaire could play puppet-master to Zelensky, prompting the new leader to publicly declare that his wealthy backer would hold no sway over his administration.
Though Zelensky has maintained dialogue with European leaders on resolving the war in Ukraine, he has also held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on mending ties and simmering down the conflict.
US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that Zelensky and Putin can "get together and solve" their problems. However, for most lawmakers in Washington the prospect of a Moscow-Kiev pact is a no-go.
Kolomoysky is undaunted by the prospects of a Democrat taking office next year and cracking down.
"If they get smart with us, we'll go to Russia," he told the Times. "Russian tanks will be stationed near Krakow and Warsaw. Your NATO will be soiling its pants and buying Pampers."
Comment: Well now. He's not holding back!
Though described by Putin as a "swindler" and "one of a kind chancer," Kolomoysky is certain that Kiev will drift towards Russia.
"I'm describing, objectively, what I'm seeing and where things are heading," he said.
Comment: This "chancer" who "only wants money" couldn't "see objectively" in 2014 that Ukrainians want "people want peace, a good life, and not to be at war."
But now he does?
We shall see.
In the meantime, what can the Americans do about this? Sanction Kolomoysky? Sanction Zelensky and the Ukrainian govt itself?!