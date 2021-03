© Paula Brewer / The Star-Herald



Snow Depth of 28" this morning. Sorry I am frozen. Eyelashes & face have accumulated ice on them. #mewx pic.twitter.com/yoAserISvy — James Sinko (@JamesSinko) March 2, 2021

Thousands of power outages were reported in northern and eastern Maine as blowing winds and whiteouts impacted the area on March 2, the National Weather Service said. Local officials called on residents of the area to stay at home. The Caribou Police Department warned, "Road conditions are very bad with the wind, whiteout conditions and low temperatures."A local meteorologist measured 28 inches of snow accumulation on Tuesday morning, he said on Twitter.