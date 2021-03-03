© Newfoundland Power



The beginning of March brought some harsh winter conditions to Atlantic Canada, particularly in Newfoundland, which was hit hard Tuesday.Because of the storm, most government offices and municipal services were either delayed with opening or closed for the day early Tuesday. Conditions quickly began to deteriorate Monday overnight and into the pre-dawn hours Tuesday morning.Winds were forecast to hit gusts of 80-100+ km/h, which made for dangerous travel from blizzard conditions that led to poor visibilities on the road.Some areas in Newfoundland were forecast to receive 20-30+ cm of snow by the time the system moved out. Conditions have since improved across most of the island, but heavy snow and intense winds are lingering in northern sections and across Labrador -- bringing more treacherous travel through Wednesday. Parts of Labrador are in line to see 40-50+ cm of snow by the time the system finally departs Thursday.