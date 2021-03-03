© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov



The world's most beautiful subway system is set to become one of the planet's most high-tech, with Moscow Metro head of security revealing that passengers will soon be able to pay for rides with their faces before the end of 2021.According to Andrey Kichigin, as reported by Interfax on Tuesday, the Russian capital will implement 'FacePay' technology later this year. Currently in testing,Although the public cannot yet use the system,, with the technology also performing a second function of identifying those wanted by the police.In 2019, the South China Morning Post revealed that nearly 200,000 commuters opted to use the technology in just a couple months. Facial recognition has also been implemented in other Chinese cities, such as technological hub Shenzhen.In February, Moscow daily Kommersant reported thatDespite the worries about personal security, a survey of Russians last summer revealed that 47 percent of citizens support the system.